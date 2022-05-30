U.S. markets closed

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Stagecoach Group PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SAGKF
Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC

Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

30 May 2022

Further to the announcement released on 20 May 2022 that the recommended all cash offer (the "Offer") by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was declared unconditional, and the announcement on 25 May 2002 of transactions of the Company’s Directors in connection with the offer, the notification that follows (which is made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation) confirms details of a transaction by Gregor Alexander, a non-executive director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc
www.stagecoach.com
Ross Paterson, Finance Director
01738 442111

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gregor Alexander

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Independent Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

This is an initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Stagecoach Group plc

b)

LEI

4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of recommended all cash offer from Inframobility UK Bidco Limited in respect of ordinary shares held

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Shares sold

105p

10,406

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



10,406

105p

e)

Date of the transaction

30 May 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



