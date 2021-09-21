Director/PDMR Shareholding

Simply Wall St.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) investors are taken on a rollercoaster ride with the high success in the last 12 months, followed by the recent downfall of Iron Ore prices. Dividend yields for investors reached some 14%, however, the seemingly attractive yield may not be sustainable in light of the changing macro situation. We are going to overview the dividend policy and earnings potential for Rio Tinto, in order to see if the recent market volatility represents an opportunity or a convergence to tru