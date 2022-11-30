Director/PDMR Shareholding
Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Spence - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Crown Place VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
Amount
£0.3293
904
£297.69
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£297.69
e)
Date of the transaction
30-November-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Crown Place VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
Amount
£0.3293
2507
£825.56
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£825.56
e)
Date of the transaction
30-November-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Crown Place VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
Amount
£0.3293
2433
£801.19
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£801.19
e)
Date of the transaction
30-November-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
James Agnew - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Crown Place VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
Amount
£0.3293
2143
£705.69
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£705.69
e)
Date of the transaction
30-November-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
30 November 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850