Director/PDMR Shareholding

Crown Place VCT PLC
·3 min read

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Ian Spence - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB0002577434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£0.3293

904

£297.69

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

 

£297.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

30-November-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 


1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB0002577434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£0.3293

2507

£825.56

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

 

£825.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

30-November-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 


1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB0002577434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£0.3293

2433

£801.19

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

 

£801.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

30-November-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 


1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

James Agnew - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Crown Place VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB0002577434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£0.3293

2143

£705.69

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

 

£705.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

30-November-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Date of notification

30 November 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


