Director/PDMR Shareholding
30 September 2021
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30 September 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
Dividend Shares
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2021
Simon Coles
22
1,934
Katy Wilde
40
3,492
Alan Dale
23
2017
Benjamin Ford
6
588
Nicholas Wiles
5
503
Mark Latham
0
70
Tanya Murphy
1
155
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
