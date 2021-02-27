U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,004.46
    +562.65 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
·1 min read
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a)

Name

Clare Burrows

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

PCA to PDMR/Director Mr Christopher Burrows

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code

GB00B1G3LR35

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Amount

£1.1223

852

£956.20

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

852

£956.20

e)

Date of the transaction

26-Feb-21

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

26 February 2021


