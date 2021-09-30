U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc
·1 min read
In this article:
30 September 2021

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Tanya Murphy

2.

Reason for the notification

b)

Position / status

General Counsel & Head of Compliance

c)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PayPoint Plc

b)

LEI code

5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volumes
£7.0952 2,803

d)

Aggregated information



2,803
£7.0952
£19,887.85

e)

Date of the transaction

29 September 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-end-


