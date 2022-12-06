U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,953.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.00
    +5.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.91 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +1.80 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4590
    -0.2260 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,977.31
    -333.98 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.14
    -28.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·4 min read

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

6 December 2022

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Tom Leader

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.967 per share

8,336

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Matt Cooper

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.967 per share

222,336

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Jane O’Riordan

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.967 per share

11,116

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Anthony Rockley

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.967 per share

22,233

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Gaenor Bagley

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.967 per share

5,557

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Recommended Stories