Director/PDMR Shareholding
20 AUGUST 2021
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the interim dividend and second interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 September 2021 paid on 20 August 2021, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.
PDMR
Date acquired
No. of shares acquired
Purchase price
Total current
Simon John Constantine
20 August 2021
36,720
£0.729
376,335
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Simon John Constantine
2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Northern Venture Trust PLC
b)
LEI
213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) £0.792
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregate price £0.792
e)
Date of the transaction
20 August 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON