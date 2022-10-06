U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 1.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

  Name

Matt Cooper

2.

 Reason for the notification

(a)

 Position/status

 Non-Executive Director

(b)

 Initial notification /Amendment

 Initial notification

3.

 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

 Name

 OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

 Legal Entity Identifier

 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

 4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

 Identification code

 GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

 Allotment of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

 Volume(s)

 £0.913 per share

 27,462

(d)

 Aggregated information

  N/A

 - Aggregated volume

 - Price

(e)

 Date of the transaction

 05 October 2022

(f)

 Place of the transaction

 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat   
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel:  +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


