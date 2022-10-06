Director/PDMR Shareholding

Motley Fool

Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.