Director/PDMR Shareholding
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing
The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 23 August 2021 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 10,156 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 12.8p per share.
Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 555,538 Ordinary Shares representing 1.15% of the issued share capital of the Company.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Sutcliffe
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
b)
LEI
2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each
Identification code
ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
12.8p
10,156
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
23 August 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
Enquiries:
David Immelman (Chief Executive)
01252 719800
Wrecclesham House
www.dxs-systems.co.uk
Corporate Advisor
David Papworth
0207 101 7676
Corporate Broker
Hybridan LLP
020 3764 2341
Note to Editors:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.