Director/PDMR Shareholding

DXS International PLC
·2 min read

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 23 August 2021 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 10,156 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 12.8p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 555,538 Ordinary Shares representing 1.15% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Sutcliffe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

b)

LEI



2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)







Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each

Identification code

ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.8p

10,156

d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction



23 August 2021

f)

Place of the transaction



AQSE

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc

01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com

Wrecclesham House
Wrecclesham Road
Farnham
Surrey
GU10 4PS

www.dxs-systems.co.uk


Corporate Advisor

David Papworth
City & Merchant

0207 101 7676


Corporate Broker

Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


