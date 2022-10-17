U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group PLC
·2 min read
Admiral Group PLC
Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Michael Brierley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Admiral Group plc

b)

LEI

213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.

c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£18.99
£18.99

32
7

d)

Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value

  • Price





£740.61



£18.99/£18.99

e)

Date of the transaction

12 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Rachel Brierley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Admiral Group plc

b)

LEI

213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.

c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£18.99

173

d)

Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value

  • Price

N/A (Single Transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

12 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


