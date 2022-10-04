Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
William Roberts
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD$21.80
450
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
3 October 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)