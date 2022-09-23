U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell plc
·2 min read

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

September 23, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

EUR

Price

€26.605

Volume

19,384

Total

€515,711.32

Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total



 

19,384
€26.605
€515,711.32

Date of transaction

22 September 2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)

Identification Code

US7802593050

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

USD

Price

$53.08

Volume

4,750

Total

$252,130

Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total



 

4,750
$53.08
$252,130

Date of transaction

22 September 2022

Place of transaction

New York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


