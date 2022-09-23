Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
September 23, 2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
EUR
Price
€26.605
Volume
19,384
Total
€515,711.32
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
22 September 2022
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
Identification Code
US7802593050
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
USD
Price
$53.08
Volume
4,750
Total
$252,130
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
22 September 2022
Place of transaction
New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550