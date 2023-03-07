U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell plc
·8 min read

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
        
March 7, 2023        
        
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
        
Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of Shares Vested

Wael Sawan

March 03, 2023

SHELL (AMS)

65,882.57345

Sinead Gorman

March 03, 2023

SHEL (LSE)

21,213.42019

Harry Brekelmans

March 03, 2023

SHELL (AMS)

51,764.87911

Ronan Cassidy

March 03, 2023

SHEL (LSE)

44,312.47779

Donny Ching

March 03, 2023

SHELL (AMS)

38,588.36442

Ed Daniels

March 03, 2023

SHEL (LSE)

21,213.42019

Huibert Vigeveno

March 03, 2023

SHELL (AMS)

51,764.87911

Zoe Yujnovich

March 03, 2023

SHELL (AMS)

28,235.38859

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.        
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                        
Anthony Clarke                        
Deputy Company Secretary                
                        
ENQUIRIES                        
                        
Shell Media Relations                        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550        
                        
                        
                        
                        
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

        

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

65,882.57345

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



65,882.57345
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Sinead

Last Name(s)

Gorman

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

21,213.42019

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



21,213.42019
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

51,764.87911

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



51,764.87911
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

44,312.47779

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



44,312.47779
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

38,588.36442

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



38,588.36442
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ed

Last Name(s)

Daniels

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

21,213.42019

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



21,213.42019
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

51,764.87911

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



51,764.87911
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Zoe

Last Name(s)

Yujnovich

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency

 

Price

NIL

Volume

28,235.38859

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



28,235.38859
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

March 03, 2023

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


