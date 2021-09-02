Director/PDMR Shareholding

TipRanks

Unlike other more established clean energy subsectors such as renewable energy and inverters, Wolfe Analyst Steve Fleishman considers the nascent hydrogen space as “more of a ‘story’ with a lot of promise but not a lot of EBITDA.” That said, even though it is still a few years behind renewables’ current status, over the long term, the analyst believes the part it will play in the energy transition will be “critical and quite large.” As hydrogen becomes a “driver” in the energy transition, there