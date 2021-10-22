Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 October 2021
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22 October 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares
Matching Shares
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/10/2021
Simon Coles
17
17
1,968
Katy Wilde
18
18
3,528
Alan Dale
18
18
2,053
Benjamin Ford
18
18
624
Nicholas Wiles
18
18
539
Mark Latham
18
18
106
Tanya Murphy
17
17
189
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint Plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
-ends-