U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.36
    +3.58 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,706.29
    +103.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.51
    -53.19 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.47
    +3.29 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.01
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +29.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.63 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6590
    -0.0170 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.3680 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,509.11
    -2,424.84 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.34
    -39.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.05
    +40.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PayPoint plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

22 October 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 October 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-





Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/10/2021

Share Price:

£7.03576

Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/10/2021

Share Price:

£7.03576

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/10/2021

Simon Coles

17

17

1,968

Katy Wilde

18

18

3,528

Alan Dale

18

18

2,053

Benjamin Ford

18

18

624

Nicholas Wiles

18

18

539

Mark Latham

18

18

106

Tanya Murphy

17

17

189

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint Plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) gained 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021 on robust revenue growth. The iron ore mining company supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. Third-quarter earnings stood at $2.33 per share, topping the Street estimates of $2.17 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.02 per share r

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Snap’s Record Rout Leads $100 Billion Social-Media Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. posted its biggest one-day drop on record after the Snapchat parent company warned that Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on advertising spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Mo

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.