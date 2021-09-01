Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
As above
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of 50 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 36.11
50
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-09-01
f)
Place of the transaction
Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue