Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group PLC
1 min read
In this article:
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)

Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)

Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)

James Armstrong (Chief Risk Officer/PDMR)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

As above

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Admiral Group plc

b)

LEI

213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 50 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)

c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 36.11

50

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue


