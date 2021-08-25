Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
Milena Mondini de Focatiis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of 87 shares awarded on 24 August 2018 under the Group’s Approved Free Share Scheme. 44 shares were sold and 43 have been retained.
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 36.78
44
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
Geraint Jones
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of 2,500 salary shares awarded on 24 August 2018 in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018.
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 36.78
1,175
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)