Director/PDMR Shareholding
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under the following plans:
2018 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 15 March 2018 at a price of £4.1560 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
Name
Number of Shares Vesting
Number of Shares Disposed
Executive Directors
DSBP
DSBP
Andrew Golding
50,108
50,108
April Talintyre
33,208
15,640
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech
33,909
15,970
Alan Cleary
32,145
32,145
Peter Elcock
32,145
32,145
Jason Elphick
24,333
24,333
Hasan Kazmi
33,051
15,566
Clive Kornitzer
38,186
38,186
Lisa Odendaal
23,636
11,132
Paul Whitlock
15,447
7,275
Richard Wilson
21,883
21,883
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
50,108
£232,121.80
Aggregated
£4.63243
50,108
£232,121.80
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
15,640
£72,451.21
Aggregated
£4.63243
15,640
£72,451.21
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
15,970
£73,979.91
Aggregated
£4.63243
15,970
£73,979.91
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Mortgages
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
32,145
£148,909.46
Aggregated
£4.63243
32,145
£148,909.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Elcock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
32,145
£148,909.46
Aggregated
£4.63243
32,145
£148,909.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
24,333
£112,720.92
Aggregated
£4.63243
24,333
£112,720.92
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, OSB
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
15,566
£72,108.41
Aggregated
£4.63243
15,566
£72,108.41
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
38,186
£176,893.97
Aggregated
£4.63243
38,186
£176,893.97
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
11,132
£51,568.21
Aggregated
£4.63243
11,132
£51,568.21
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
7,275
£33,700.93
Aggregated
£4.63243
7,275
£33,700.93
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
8 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.63243
21,883
£101,371.47
Aggregated
£4.63243
21,883
£101,371.47
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
OneSavings Bank
OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.
OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.
OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.
Charter Court Financial Services Group
CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.
It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.
CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.