Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the dealing day prior to the date of grant.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors will normally be subject to a holding period of three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs will normally be subject to a one year holding period after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired Executive Directors DSBP PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 33,709 181,404 215,113 April Talintyre 22,932 113,517 136,449 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 11,295 63,890 75,185 Alan Cleary 16,587 82,109 98,696 Peter Elcock 18,088 80,144 98,232 Jason Elphick 10,244 50,711 60,955 John Gaunt 16,495 41,588 58,083 Hasan Kazmi 14,124 54,273 68,397 Clive Kornitzer 13,979 69,201 83,180 Lisa Odendaal 11,261 44,331 55,592 Paul Whitlock 9,573 41,275 50,848 Richard Wilson 8,662 44,065 52,727

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 215,113 £1,063,088.45 Aggregated £4.9420 215,113 £1,063,088.45

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 136,449 £674,330.96 Aggregated £4.9420 136,449 £674,330.96

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 75,185 £371,564.27 Aggregated £4.9420 75,185 £371,564.27

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 98,696 £487,755.63 Aggregated £4.9420 98,696 £487,755.63

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 98,232 £485,462.54 Aggregated £4.9420 98,232 £485,462.54

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 60,955 £301,239.61 Aggregated £4.9420 60,955 £301,239.61

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 58,083 £287,046.19 Aggregated £4.9420 58,083 £287,046.19

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, OSB Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 68,397 £338,017.97 Aggregated £4.9420 68,397 £338,017.97

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 83,180 £411,075.56 Aggregated £4.9420 83,180 £411,075.56

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 55,592 £274,735.66 Aggregated £4.9420 55,592 £274,735.66

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 50,848 £251,290.82 Aggregated £4.9420 50,848 £251,290.82

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 15 April 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9420 52,727 £260,576.83 Aggregated £4.9420 52,727 £260,576.83

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.



Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.



