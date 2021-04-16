Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the dealing day prior to the date of grant.
The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors will normally be subject to a holding period of three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs will normally be subject to a one year holding period after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.
The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.
Name
Number of Shares acquired
Executive Directors
DSBP
PSP
TOTAL
Andrew Golding
33,709
181,404
215,113
April Talintyre
22,932
113,517
136,449
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech
11,295
63,890
75,185
Alan Cleary
16,587
82,109
98,696
Peter Elcock
18,088
80,144
98,232
Jason Elphick
10,244
50,711
60,955
John Gaunt
16,495
41,588
58,083
Hasan Kazmi
14,124
54,273
68,397
Clive Kornitzer
13,979
69,201
83,180
Lisa Odendaal
11,261
44,331
55,592
Paul Whitlock
9,573
41,275
50,848
Richard Wilson
8,662
44,065
52,727
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
215,113
£1,063,088.45
Aggregated
£4.9420
215,113
£1,063,088.45
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
136,449
£674,330.96
Aggregated
£4.9420
136,449
£674,330.96
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
75,185
£371,564.27
Aggregated
£4.9420
75,185
£371,564.27
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Mortgages
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
98,696
£487,755.63
Aggregated
£4.9420
98,696
£487,755.63
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Elcock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
98,232
£485,462.54
Aggregated
£4.9420
98,232
£485,462.54
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
60,955
£301,239.61
Aggregated
£4.9420
60,955
£301,239.61
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
58,083
£287,046.19
Aggregated
£4.9420
58,083
£287,046.19
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, OSB
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
68,397
£338,017.97
Aggregated
£4.9420
68,397
£338,017.97
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
83,180
£411,075.56
Aggregated
£4.9420
83,180
£411,075.56
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
55,592
£274,735.66
Aggregated
£4.9420
55,592
£274,735.66
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
50,848
£251,290.82
Aggregated
£4.9420
50,848
£251,290.82
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
15 April 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside a trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.9420
52,727
£260,576.83
Aggregated
£4.9420
52,727
£260,576.83
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
OneSavings Bank
OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.
OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.
OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.
Charter Court Financial Services Group
CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.
It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.
CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.