Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)
26 March 2021
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
STEVEN MC TIERNAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.08
12,254
d)
Aggregated information
12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-26
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
GRAHAM MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€4.61
15,865 SHARES
d)
Aggregated information
15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-24
f)
Place of the transaction
IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
DEIRDRE SOMERS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€4.74
3,940 SHARES
d)
Aggregated information
3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-24
f)
Place of the transaction
EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
TONY MCCLUSKEY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.14
9,156 shares
d)
Aggregated information
9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-25
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.04
11,600
d)
Aggregated information
11,600 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.04 EACH
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-25
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information