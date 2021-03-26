U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources
·5 min read
Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

26 March 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

STEVEN MC TIERNAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.08

12,254

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-26

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

GRAHAM MARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.61

15,865 SHARES

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-24

f)

Place of the transaction

IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

DEIRDRE SOMERS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.74

3,940 SHARES

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-24

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

TONY MCCLUSKEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.14

9,156 shares

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-25

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.04

11,600

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

11,600 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.04 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information


