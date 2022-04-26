Director/PDMR Shareholding
- OTV2.L
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
26 April 2022
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Matt Cooper
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B28V9347
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.119 per share
192,135
(d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
26 April 2022
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
