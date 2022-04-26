U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read
  • OTV2.L

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

26 April 2022

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Matt Cooper

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.119 per share

192,135

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A



- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

26 April 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


