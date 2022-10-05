U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group PLC
·1 min read
Admiral Group PLC
Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Geraint Jones

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Admiral Group plc

b)

LEI

213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 390 Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£18.91

390

d)

Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value

  • Price

N/A (Single Transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

4 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


