Director/PDMR Shareholding

September was yet another down month for the stock market, and the outlook still doesn't look great with inflation showing no signs of coming to an end. Taking that advice into consideration, there are three growth stocks that stand out from the rest and that investors should consider buying this month given their promising futures: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Trading at around 50 times earnings, healthcare giant Eli Lilly may turn off some investors with its steep valuation.