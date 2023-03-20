Director/PDMR Shareholding

MarketWatch

Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.