Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Sheen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting and exercise of 2020 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
20 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information