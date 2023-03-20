U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.52
    +34.88 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,251.20
    +389.22 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,659.53
    +29.02 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.60
    +26.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.70
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4880
    +0.0930 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0101 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7260
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,729.24
    -254.48 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.83
    +4.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Sheen



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting and exercise of 2020 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price                                    Volume
€0.065                                 90,450   

 

            

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

 


Recommended Stories