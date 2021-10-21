Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
La Mancha Investments SARL
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Closely associated person of Naguib Sawiris, Director
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Debt Instrument
Identification code
29261HAA3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
98.913
10,000,000
Total
9,891,300
e)
Date of the transaction
7 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
GEM Market of Euronext Dublin
Attachment