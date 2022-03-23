U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.34
    -29.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,469.45
    -338.01 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,067.88
    -40.94 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.97
    -14.37 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.83
    +4.56 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    -0.0320 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0057 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0350
    +0.2190 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,456.63
    -136.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.68
    +12.07 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHEL

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Currency

GBP

Price (Average)

£20.696

Volume

29,000

Total

£600,175.25

Aggregated information:

Volume
Price
Total

26,505
£20.70
£548,653.50

2,495
£20.65
£51,521.75


Date of Transaction

23 March 2022

Place of Transaction

London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550



Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 billion bet on U.S pot industry boom

    (Reuters) -Cresco Labs Inc is buying rival Columbia Care Inc in a $2-billion deal to become the top U.S. cannabis producer in one of the biggest deals in the industry. Cresco executives said the combined entity has the potential to be a brand as big as Coca-Cola or Johnnie Walker as the deal would help it dominate a market likely to reach $46 billion in sales by 2026. Columbia Care investors will get 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs for each unit held.

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now T

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your TAL Education (TAL) Shares?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]