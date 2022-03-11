U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read
  • IRCUF

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Sheen



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit



ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Vesting and exercise of 2019 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
(ii) Sale of ICG Units

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €0.065 29,545
(ii) €3.34 10,340



Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information


