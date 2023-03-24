U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC
·7 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of PDMRs, arising from awards vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for three dealing days prior to the Award Date.

 

 

Name

Number of Shares Vesting

Number of Shares Sold for tax

Number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account

PDMRs

Jens Bech

17,823

8,407

9,416

Jason Elphick

19,488

9,192

10,296

Peter Hindle

4,274

2,016

2,258

Hasan Kazmi

13,821

6,519

7,302

Clive Kornitzer

19,182

9,048

10,134

Lisa Odendaal

18,766

8,852

9,914

Paul Whitlock

15,496

7,309

8,187

Richard Wilson

19,925

19,925*

0

 

*All vested shares sold.

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Jens Bech

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Commercial Director

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

  

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£ 4.697065

8,407

£39,488.23

Aggregated

£ 4.697065

8,407

£39,488.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Jason Elphick

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£ 4.697065

9,192

£43,175.42

Aggregated

£ 4.697065

9,192

£43,175.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Peter Hindle

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

2,016

£9,469.28

Aggregated

£4.697065

2,016

£9,469.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Hasan Kazmi

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

6,519

£30,620.17

Aggregated

£4.697065

6,519

£30,620.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Clive Kornitzer

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

9,048

£42,499.04

Aggregated

£4.697065

9,048

£42,499.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Lisa Odendaal

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

   

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

8,852

£41,578.42

Aggregated

£4.697065

8,852

£41,578.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Paul Whitlock

 

 

 

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Managing Director, Savings

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal – tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

7,309

£34,330.85

Aggregated

£4.697065

7,309

£34,330.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Richard Wilson

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

  

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

23 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.697065

19,925

£93,589.02

Aggregated

£4.697065

19,925

£93,589.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

 

 

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


