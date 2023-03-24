Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of PDMRs, arising from awards vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for three dealing days prior to the Award Date.

Name Number of Shares Vesting Number of Shares Sold for tax Number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account PDMRs Jens Bech 17,823 8,407 9,416 Jason Elphick 19,488 9,192 10,296 Peter Hindle 4,274 2,016 2,258 Hasan Kazmi 13,821 6,519 7,302 Clive Kornitzer 19,182 9,048 10,134 Lisa Odendaal 18,766 8,852 9,914 Paul Whitlock 15,496 7,309 8,187 Richard Wilson 19,925 19,925* 0

*All vested shares sold.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £ 4.697065 8,407 £39,488.23 Aggregated £ 4.697065 8,407 £39,488.23

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £ 4.697065 9,192 £43,175.42 Aggregated £ 4.697065 9,192 £43,175.42

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £4.697065 2,016



£9,469.28 Aggregated £4.697065 2,016



£9,469.28

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £4.697065 6,519 £30,620.17 Aggregated £4.697065 6,519 £30,620.17

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £4.697065 9,048



£42,499.04 Aggregated £4.697065 9,048



£42,499.04

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £4.697065 8,852



£41,578.42 Aggregated £4.697065 8,852



£41,578.42

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – tax liability Price Volume Total £4.697065 7,309



£34,330.85 Aggregated £4.697065 7,309



£34,330.85

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £4.697065 19,925



£93,589.02 Aggregated £4.697065 19,925



£93,589.02

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.



