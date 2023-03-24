Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of PDMRs, arising from awards vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for three dealing days prior to the Award Date.
Name
Number of Shares Vesting
Number of Shares Sold for tax
Number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
PDMRs
Jens Bech
17,823
8,407
9,416
Jason Elphick
19,488
9,192
10,296
Peter Hindle
4,274
2,016
2,258
Hasan Kazmi
13,821
6,519
7,302
Clive Kornitzer
19,182
9,048
10,134
Lisa Odendaal
18,766
8,852
9,914
Paul Whitlock
15,496
7,309
8,187
Richard Wilson
19,925
19,925*
0
*All vested shares sold.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£ 4.697065
8,407
£39,488.23
Aggregated
£ 4.697065
8,407
£39,488.23
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£ 4.697065
9,192
£43,175.42
Aggregated
£ 4.697065
9,192
£43,175.42
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Hindle
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
2,016
£9,469.28
Aggregated
£4.697065
2,016
£9,469.28
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
6,519
£30,620.17
Aggregated
£4.697065
6,519
£30,620.17
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
9,048
£42,499.04
Aggregated
£4.697065
9,048
£42,499.04
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
8,852
£41,578.42
Aggregated
£4.697065
8,852
£41,578.42
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
7,309
£34,330.85
Aggregated
£4.697065
7,309
£34,330.85
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
23 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.697065
19,925
£93,589.02
Aggregated
£4.697065
19,925
£93,589.02
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
