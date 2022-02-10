Director/PDMR Shareholding
10 February 2022
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
PDMR Notification
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 10 February 2022, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 871 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Justin Paul Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
b)
LEI
213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of Shares under Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
86.69 pence
871
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
10 February 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 24,845 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31