Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HHV.L

10 February 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 10 February 2022, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 871 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name



Justin Paul Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



PDMR
Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

b)

LEI



213800LRYA19A69SIT31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code



Ordinary Shares





ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

b)

Nature of the transaction



Allotment of Shares under Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)



Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s)

Volume(s)

86.69 pence

871

d)

Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume



- Price







871 ordinary shares in aggregate



£755.07

e)

Date of the transaction



10 February 2022

f)

Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 24,845 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


