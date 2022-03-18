U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC
·12 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

  • 2019 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan - 87.16 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2019 PSP was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2019 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.

  • 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

  • 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

Name

Number of PSP Shares Forfeited

Number of Shares Vested

Total number of Shares Sold for Tax

Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account

2019 PSP

2017 DSBP

2019 DSBP

Total

Executive Directors

Andrew Golding

25,675

174,284

-

89,031

263,315

124,194

139,121

April Talintyre

17,296

117,407

-

59,383

176,790

83,385

93,405

Other PDMRs

Jens Bech

9,500

64,485

-

-

64,485

30,415

34,070

Jason Elphick

6,817

46,275

22,697

-

68,972

32,532

36,440

John Gaunt

3,250

22,059

-

-

22,059

10,405

11,654

Hasan Kazmi

7,990

54,241

25,151

-

79,392

37,446

41,946

Clive Kornitzer

8,558

58,095

-

-

58,095

27,401

30,694

Lisa Odendaal

5,711

38,767

19,017

-

57,784

27,255

30,529

Paul Whitlock

4,333

29,412

-

-

29,412

13,873

15,539

Richard Wilson

6,254

42,454

-

-

42,454

20,024

22,430

  • On 18 March 2022, Jason Elphick sold 5,500 shares at a price of £5.645.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Andrew Golding

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

25,675

£100,153.04

Aggregated

£3.9008

25,675

£100,153.04


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

124,194

£646,651.08

Aggregated

£5.206782

124,194

£646,651.08

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

April Talintyre

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

17,296

£67,468.24

Aggregated

£3.9008

17,296

£67,468.24


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

83,385

£434,167.52

Aggregated

£5.206782

83,385

£434,167.52

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Commercial Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

9,500

£37,057.60

Aggregated

£3.9008

9,500

£37,057.60

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

30,415

£158,364.27

Aggregated

£5.206782

30,415

£158,364.27

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

6,817

£26,591.75

Aggregated

£3.9008

6,817

£26,591.75


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

32,532

£169,387.03

Aggregated

£5.206782

32,532

£169,387.03


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

18 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£5.645

5,500

£31,047.50

Aggregated

£5.645

5,500

£31,047.50

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award

Price

Volume

Total

£0.00

3,250

£0.00

Aggregated

£0.00

3,250

£0.00


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

10,405

£54,176.57

Aggregated

£5.206782

10,405

£54,176.57

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

7,990

£31,167.39

Aggregated

£3.9008

7,990

£31,167.39

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

37,446

£194,973.16

Aggregated

£5.206782

37,446

£194,973.16

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

8,558

£33,383.05

Aggregated

£3.9008

8,558

£33,383.05


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

27,401

£142,671.03

Aggregated

£5.206782

27,401

£142,671.03

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

5,711

£22,277.47

Aggregated

£3.9008

5,711

£22,277.47


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

27,255

£141,910.84

Aggregated

£5.206782

27,255

£141,910.84

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Paul Whitlock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Managing Director, Savings

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award

Price

Volume

Total

£0.00

4,333

£0.00

Aggregated

£0.00

4,333

£0.00


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

13,873

£72,233.69

Aggregated

£5.206782

13,873

£72,233.69

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

Price

Volume

Total

£3.9008

6,254

£24,395.60

Aggregated

£3.9008

6,254

£24,395.60


Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

17 March 2022

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability

Price

Volume

Total

£5.206782

20,024

£104,260.60

Aggregated

£5.206782

20,024

£104,260.60

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


