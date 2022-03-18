Director/PDMR Shareholding
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:
2019 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan - 87.16 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2019 PSP was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2019 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.
2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
Name
Number of PSP Shares Forfeited
Number of Shares Vested
Total number of Shares Sold for Tax
Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
2019 PSP
2017 DSBP
2019 DSBP
Total
Executive Directors
Andrew Golding
25,675
174,284
-
89,031
263,315
124,194
139,121
April Talintyre
17,296
117,407
-
59,383
176,790
83,385
93,405
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech
9,500
64,485
-
-
64,485
30,415
34,070
Jason Elphick
6,817
46,275
22,697
-
68,972
32,532
36,440
John Gaunt
3,250
22,059
-
-
22,059
10,405
11,654
Hasan Kazmi
7,990
54,241
25,151
-
79,392
37,446
41,946
Clive Kornitzer
8,558
58,095
-
-
58,095
27,401
30,694
Lisa Odendaal
5,711
38,767
19,017
-
57,784
27,255
30,529
Paul Whitlock
4,333
29,412
-
-
29,412
13,873
15,539
Richard Wilson
6,254
42,454
-
-
42,454
20,024
22,430
On 18 March 2022, Jason Elphick sold 5,500 shares at a price of £5.645.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
25,675
£100,153.04
Aggregated
£3.9008
25,675
£100,153.04
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
124,194
£646,651.08
Aggregated
£5.206782
124,194
£646,651.08
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
17,296
£67,468.24
Aggregated
£3.9008
17,296
£67,468.24
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
83,385
£434,167.52
Aggregated
£5.206782
83,385
£434,167.52
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
9,500
£37,057.60
Aggregated
£3.9008
9,500
£37,057.60
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
30,415
£158,364.27
Aggregated
£5.206782
30,415
£158,364.27
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
6,817
£26,591.75
Aggregated
£3.9008
6,817
£26,591.75
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
32,532
£169,387.03
Aggregated
£5.206782
32,532
£169,387.03
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
18 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.645
5,500
£31,047.50
Aggregated
£5.645
5,500
£31,047.50
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
3,250
£0.00
Aggregated
£0.00
3,250
£0.00
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
10,405
£54,176.57
Aggregated
£5.206782
10,405
£54,176.57
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
7,990
£31,167.39
Aggregated
£3.9008
7,990
£31,167.39
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
37,446
£194,973.16
Aggregated
£5.206782
37,446
£194,973.16
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
8,558
£33,383.05
Aggregated
£3.9008
8,558
£33,383.05
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
27,401
£142,671.03
Aggregated
£5.206782
27,401
£142,671.03
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
5,711
£22,277.47
Aggregated
£3.9008
5,711
£22,277.47
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
27,255
£141,910.84
Aggregated
£5.206782
27,255
£141,910.84
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
4,333
£0.00
Aggregated
£0.00
4,333
£0.00
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
13,873
£72,233.69
Aggregated
£5.206782
13,873
£72,233.69
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£3.9008
6,254
£24,395.60
Aggregated
£3.9008
6,254
£24,395.60
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
17 March 2022
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£5.206782
20,024
£104,260.60
Aggregated
£5.206782
20,024
£104,260.60
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.