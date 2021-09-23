U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Director/PDMR shareholding

Shell International B.V.
·8 min read
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

September 23, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 20, 2021 in respect of the second quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of notional dividend shares acquired

Price per Share

Ben van Beurden

20 September 2021

RDSA

8,087.47

EUR 16.90

Jessica Uhl

20 September 2021

RDS.A

2,336.05

USD 39.49

Harry Brekelmans

20 September 2021

RDSA

2,402.84

EUR 16.90

Ronan Cassidy

20 September 2021

RDSB

2,085.56

GBP 14.31

Donny Ching

20 September 2021

RDSA

1,791.21

EUR 16.90

Wael Sawan

20 September 2021

RDSA

2,740.82

EUR 16.90

Huibert Vigeveno

20 September 2021

RDSA

1,954.42

EUR 16.90

Maarten Wetselaar

20 September 2021

RDSA

2,402.84

EUR 16.90

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

8,087.47

Total

136,678.24

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



8,087.47
16.90
136,678.24

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

39.49

Volume

2,336.05

Total

92,250.61

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



2,336.05
39.49
92,250.61

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

2,402.84

Total

40,608.00

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



2,402.84
16.90
40,608.00

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

GBP

Price

14.31

Volume

2,085.56

Total

29,844.36

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



2,085.56
14.31
29,844.36

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

1,791.21

Total

30,271.45

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



1,791.21
16.90
30,271.45

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

2,740.82

Total

46,319.86

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



2,740.82
16.90
46,319.86

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

1,954.42

Total

33,029.70

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



1,954.42
16.90
33,029.70

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

16.90

Volume

2,402.84

Total

40,608.00

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



2,402.84
16.90
40,608.00

Date of transaction

20/09/2021

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue



