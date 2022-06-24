Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
June 24, 2022
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of a conditional award granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (“PPSA”).
POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD
PDMR
VESTING DATE
SHARE TYPE
NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Zoe Yujnovich
June 20, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
53
The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)
Currency
EUR
Price
NIL
Volume
53
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
June 20, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue