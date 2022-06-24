U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,884.84
    +89.11 (+2.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,321.53
    +644.17 (+2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,493.28
    +261.09 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.31
    +45.64 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.18
    +2.91 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0530 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3430
    +0.4100 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,995.95
    +661.54 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.26
    +3.36 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 24, 2022

Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of a conditional award granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (“PPSA”).

POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD

PDMR

VESTING DATE

SHARE TYPE

NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED

Zoe Yujnovich

June 20, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

53

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Zoe

Last Name(s)

Yujnovich

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)

Currency

EUR

Price

NIL

Volume

53

Total

N/A

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



53
NIL
N/A

Date of transaction

June 20, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Recommended Stories