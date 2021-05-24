Director/PDMR Shareholding
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2018 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan. 62.74 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2018 PSP was granted on 24 May 2018 at a price of £4.1956 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2018 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.
Name
Number of Shares Forfeit
Number of Shares Vested
Number of Shares Sold for Tax
Executive Directors
Andrew Golding
67,232
113,207
53,315
April Talintyre
45,086
75,919
35,754
Jens Bech
24,886
41,904
19,735
Alan Cleary
11,484
19,338
9,108
Peter Elcock
11,484
19,338
9,108
Jason Elphick
17,770
29,923
14,093
John Gaunt
2,376
4,001
1,885
Hasan Kazmi
20,827
35,070
16,517
Clive Kornitzer
21,294
35,855
16,886
Lisa Odendaal
14,889
25,070
11,807
Paul Whitlock
5,142
8,659
4,079
Richard Wilson
16,330
27,496
12,950
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
67,232
£282,078.58
Aggregated
£4.1956
67,232
£282,078.58
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
113,207
£527,157.45
Aggregated
£4.656580
113,207
£527,157.45
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
45,086
£189,162.82
Aggregated
£4.1956
45,086
£189,162.82
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
75,919
£353,522.90
Aggregated
£4.656580
75,919
£353,522.90
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
24,886
£104,411.70
Aggregated
£4.1956
24,886
£104,411.70
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
41,904
£195,129.33
Aggregated
£4.656580
41,904
£195,129.33
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Mortgages
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
11,484
£48,182.27
Aggregated
£0.00
11,484
£48,182.27
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
19,338
£90,048.94
Aggregated
£4.656580
19,338
£90,048.94
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Elcock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
11,484
£0.00
Aggregated
£0.00
11,484
£0.00
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
19,338
£90,048.94
Aggregated
£4.656580
19,338
£90,048.94
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
17,770
£74,555.81
Aggregated
£4.1956
17,770
£74,555.81
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
29,923
£139,338.84
Aggregated
£4.656580
29,923
£139,338.84
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
2,376
£0.00
Aggregated
£0.00
2,376
£0.00
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
4,001
£18,630.98
Aggregated
£4.656580
4,001
£18,630.98
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer, OSB
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
20,827
£87,381.76
Aggregated
£4.1956
20,827
£87,381.76
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
35,070
£163,306.26
Aggregated
£4.656580
35,070
£163,306.26
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
21,294
£89,341.11
Aggregated
£4.1956
21,294
£89,341.11
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
35,855
£166,961.68
Aggregated
£4.656580
35,855
£166,961.68
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
14,889
£62,468.29
Aggregated
14,889
£62,468.29
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
25,070
£116,740.46
Aggregated
£4.656580
25,070
£116,740.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£0.00
5,142
£0.00
Aggregated
£0.00
5,142
£0.00
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
8,659
£40,321.33
Aggregated
£4.656580
8,659
£40,321.33
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.1956
16,330
£68,514.15
Aggregated
£4.1956
16,330
£68,514.15
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
24 May 2021
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.656580
27,496
£128,037.32
Aggregated
£4.656580
27,496
£128,037.32
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.