Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell International B.V.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 25, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

DATE OF AWARD

SHARE TYPE

NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED

Ben van Beurden

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

29,597

Ben van Beurden

February 25, 2022

SHEL (LSE)

80

Jessica Uhl

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

18,499

Jessica Uhl

February 25, 2022

SHEL (LSE)

52

Harry Brekelmans

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

14,051

Ronan Cassidy

February 22, 2022

SHEL (LSE)

14,326

Donny Ching

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

10,980

Wael Sawan

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

18,293

Huibert Vigeveno

February 25, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

15,467

Zoe Yujnovich

February 22, 2022

SHELL (AMS)

10,094

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

29,597

Total

690,793.98

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



29,597
23.34
690,793.98

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

GBP

Price

19.53

Volume

80

Total

1,562.40

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



80
19.53
1,562.40

Date of transaction

February 25, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

18,499

Total

431,766.66

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



18,499
23.34
431,766.66

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

GBP

Price

19.53

Volume

52

Total

1,015.56

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



52
19.53
1,015.56

Date of transaction

February 25, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

14,051

Total

327,950.34

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



14,051
23.34
327,950.34

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading value




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

GBP

Price

19.44

Volume

14,326

Total

278,497.44

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



14,326
19.44
278,497.44

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

10,980

Total

256,273.20

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



10,980
23.34
256,273.20

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

18,293

Total

426,958.62

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



18,293
23.34
426,958.62

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.40

Volume

15,467

Total

361,927.80

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



15,467
23.40
361,927.80

Date of transaction

February 25, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Zoe

Last Name(s)

Yujnovich

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares

Currency

EUR

Price

23.34

Volume

10,094

Total

235,593.96

Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total



10,094
23.34
235,593.96

Date of transaction

February 22, 2022

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue



