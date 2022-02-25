Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 25, 2022
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
DATE OF AWARD
SHARE TYPE
NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van Beurden
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
29,597
Ben van Beurden
February 25, 2022
SHEL (LSE)
80
Jessica Uhl
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
18,499
Jessica Uhl
February 25, 2022
SHEL (LSE)
52
Harry Brekelmans
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
14,051
Ronan Cassidy
February 22, 2022
SHEL (LSE)
14,326
Donny Ching
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
10,980
Wael Sawan
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
18,293
Huibert Vigeveno
February 25, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
15,467
Zoe Yujnovich
February 22, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
10,094
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
29,597
Total
690,793.98
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
19.53
Volume
80
Total
1,562.40
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 25, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
18,499
Total
431,766.66
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
19.53
Volume
52
Total
1,015.56
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 25, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
14,051
Total
327,950.34
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading value
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
19.44
Volume
14,326
Total
278,497.44
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
10,980
Total
256,273.20
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
18,293
Total
426,958.62
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.40
Volume
15,467
Total
361,927.80
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 25, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
23.34
Volume
10,094
Total
235,593.96
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
February 22, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue