Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
May 09, 2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director – Executive Committee
Initial notification/amendments
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
EUR
Price (Average)
€27.126282
Volume
16,357
Total
€443,704.5947
Aggregated information:
Volume
16,357
Date of Transaction
09 May 2022
Place of Transaction
Euronext Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Full breakdown of transaction
Total Quantity
Price (€)
Total for trade (€)
1120
27.1475
30405.2
307
27.15
8335.05
315
27.16
8555.4
67
27.16
1819.72
543
27.1425
14738.3775
336
27.145
9120.72
307
27.145
8333.515
321
27.14
8711.94
258
27.13
6999.54
464
27.13
12588.32
504
27.135
13676.04
373
27.1
10108.3
332
27.095
8995.54
306
27.115
8297.19
105
27.115
2847.075
114
27.115
3091.11
563
27.12
15268.56
214
27.12
5803.68
6
27.12
162.72
381
27.125
10334.625
319
27.105
8646.495
310
27.1
8401
419
27.12
11363.28
38
27.12
1030.56
247
27.12
6698.64
126
27.12
3417.12
68
27.12
1844.16
524
27.115
14208.26
113
27.115
3063.995
26
27.115
704.99
264
27.125
7161
556
27.115
15075.94
333
27.11
9027.63
685
27.12
18577.2
518
27.13
14053.34
475
27.125
12884.375
144
27.125
3906
121
27.125
3282.125
61
27.135
1655.235
466
27.135
12644.91
290
27.145
7872.05
481
27.135
13051.935
120
27.135
3256.2
186
27.1325
5046.645
91
27.125
2468.375
122
27.12
3308.64
346
27.1225
9384.385
126
27.13
3418.38
109
27.13
2957.17
346
27.13
9386.98
49
27.135
1329.615
124
27.14
3365.36
19
27.14
515.66
148
27.145
4017.46
29
27.145
787.205
21
27.15
570.15
93
27.155
2525.415
61
27.155
1656.455
164
27.1425
4451.37
19
27.135
515.565
19
27.13
515.47
18
27.125
488.25
31
27.12
840.72
36
27.1125
976.05
17
27.11
460.87
44
27.105
1192.62
73
27.095
1977.935
9
27.105
243.945
13
27.105
352.365
20
27.105
542.1
11
27.11
298.21
12
27.11
325.32
6
27.11
162.66
2
27.115
54.23
1
27.075
27.075
16
27.075
433.2
4
27.075
108.3
3
27.075
81.225
24
27.08
649.92
5
27.08
135.4
6
27.08
162.48
12
27.08
324.96
19
27.045
513.855
20
27.05
541
4
27.05
108.2
19
27.05
513.95
23
27.055
622.265
14
27.055
378.77
4
27.05
108.2
3
27.05
81.15
10
27.05
270.5
44
27.04
1189.76
14
27.035
378.49
8
27.045
216.36
12
27.045
324.54
14
27.045
378.63
7
27.045
189.315
10
27.05
270.5
14
27.05
378.7
26
27.05
703.3
10
27.05
270.5
7
27.06
189.42
Total shares traded
Weighted Average price (€)
Total sale value (€)
16,357
27.126282
443,704.5947