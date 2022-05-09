U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell International B.V.
·4 min read

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

May 09, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director – Executive Committee

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

EUR

Price (Average)

€27.126282

Volume

16,357

Total

€443,704.5947

Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.

Volume
Price
Total

16,357
€27.126282
€443,704.5947


Date of Transaction

09 May 2022

Place of Transaction

Euronext Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity

Price (€)

Total for trade (€)

1120

27.1475

30405.2

307

27.15

8335.05

315

27.16

8555.4

67

27.16

1819.72

543

27.1425

14738.3775

336

27.145

9120.72

307

27.145

8333.515

321

27.14

8711.94

258

27.13

6999.54

464

27.13

12588.32

504

27.135

13676.04

373

27.1

10108.3

332

27.095

8995.54

306

27.115

8297.19

105

27.115

2847.075

114

27.115

3091.11

563

27.12

15268.56

214

27.12

5803.68

6

27.12

162.72

381

27.125

10334.625

319

27.105

8646.495

310

27.1

8401

419

27.12

11363.28

38

27.12

1030.56

247

27.12

6698.64

126

27.12

3417.12

68

27.12

1844.16

524

27.115

14208.26

113

27.115

3063.995

26

27.115

704.99

264

27.125

7161

556

27.115

15075.94

333

27.11

9027.63

685

27.12

18577.2

518

27.13

14053.34

475

27.125

12884.375

144

27.125

3906

121

27.125

3282.125

61

27.135

1655.235

466

27.135

12644.91

290

27.145

7872.05

481

27.135

13051.935

120

27.135

3256.2

186

27.1325

5046.645

91

27.125

2468.375

122

27.12

3308.64

346

27.1225

9384.385

126

27.13

3418.38

109

27.13

2957.17

346

27.13

9386.98

49

27.135

1329.615

124

27.14

3365.36

19

27.14

515.66

148

27.145

4017.46

29

27.145

787.205

21

27.15

570.15

93

27.155

2525.415

61

27.155

1656.455

164

27.1425

4451.37

19

27.135

515.565

19

27.13

515.47

18

27.125

488.25

31

27.12

840.72

36

27.1125

976.05

17

27.11

460.87

44

27.105

1192.62

73

27.095

1977.935

9

27.105

243.945

13

27.105

352.365

20

27.105

542.1

11

27.11

298.21

12

27.11

325.32

6

27.11

162.66

2

27.115

54.23

1

27.075

27.075

16

27.075

433.2

4

27.075

108.3

3

27.075

81.225

24

27.08

649.92

5

27.08

135.4

6

27.08

162.48

12

27.08

324.96

19

27.045

513.855

20

27.05

541

4

27.05

108.2

19

27.05

513.95

23

27.055

622.265

14

27.055

378.77

4

27.05

108.2

3

27.05

81.15

10

27.05

270.5

44

27.04

1189.76

14

27.035

378.49

8

27.045

216.36

12

27.045

324.54

14

27.045

378.63

7

27.045

189.315

10

27.05

270.5

14

27.05

378.7

26

27.05

703.3

10

27.05

270.5

7

27.06

189.42



Total shares traded

Weighted Average price (€)

Total sale value (€)

16,357

27.126282

443,704.5947



