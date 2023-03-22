U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC
·11 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

 

  • 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) – 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period. The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant; and

  • 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP), which was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

 

Name

Number of PSP Shares Forfeited

Number of Shares Vesting

 

Total number of Shares Sold for Tax

Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account

 

 

2020 PSP

2020 DSBP

Total

 

 

 

Executive Directors

Andrew Golding

4,656

57,931

114,558

172,489

 

81,356

91,133

April Talintyre

3,168

39,408

77,172

116, 580

 

54,986

61,594

Other PDMRs

Jens Bech

1,800

22,400

-

22,400

 

10,718

11,682

Jason Elphick

1,415

17,605

-

17,605

 

8,431

9,174

Peter Hindle

839

10,449

-

10,449

 

4,977

5,472

Hasan Kazmi

1,514

18,842

-

18,842

 

9,063

9,779

Clive Kornitzer

1,931

24,024

-

24,024

 

11,505

12,519

Lisa Odendaal

1,237

15,390

-

15,390

 

7,401

7,989

Paul Whitlock

1,163

14,471

-

14,471

 

6,945

7,526

Richard Wilson

1,242

15,449

-

15,449

 

7,396

8,053

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Andrew Golding

 

 

 

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table   

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

4,656

£12,029.24

Aggregated

£2.5836

4,656

£12,029.24

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

81,356

£399,923.32

Aggregated

£4.91572

81,356

£399,923.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

April Talintyre

 

 

 

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

  

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

3,168

£8,184.84

Aggregated

£2.5836

3,168

£8,184.84

 

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

54,986

£270,295.78

Aggregated

£4.91572

54,986

£270,295.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Jens Bech

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Commercial Director

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,800

£4,650.48

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,800

£4,650.48

  

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

10,718

£52,686.69

Aggregated

£4.91572

10,718

£52,686.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Jason Elphick

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,415

£3,655.79

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,415

£3,655.79

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

8,431

£41,444.44

Aggregated

£4.91572

8,431

£41,444.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Peter Hindle

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

839

£2,167.64

Aggregated

£2.5836

839

£2,167.64

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

4,977

£24,465.54

Aggregated

£4.91572

4,977

£24,465.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Hasan Kazmi

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,514

£3,911.57

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,514

£3,911.57

 

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

9,063

£44,551.17

Aggregated

£4.91572

9,063

£44,551.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Clive Kornitzer

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,931

£4,988.93

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,931

£4,988.93

 

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

11,505

£56,555.36

Aggregated

£4.91572

11,505

£56,555.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Lisa Odendaal

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,237

£3,195.91

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,237

£3,195.91

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

7,401

£36,381.24

Aggregated

£4.91572

7,401

£36,381.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Paul Whitlock

 

 

 

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Managing Director, Savings

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,163

£3,004.73

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,163

£3,004.73

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

6,945

£34,139.68

Aggregated

£4.91572

6,945

£34,139.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person

Richard Wilson

 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer

 

 

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

Transaction(s) summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

Outside trading venue

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit

 

Price

Volume

Total

£2.5836

1,242

£3,208.83

Aggregated

£2.5836

1,242

£3,208.83

 

 

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

 

20 March 2023

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP – British Pound

 

Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability

 

Price

Volume

Total

£4.91572

7,396

£36,356.67

Aggregated

£4.91572

7,396

£36,356.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


