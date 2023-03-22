Director/PDMR Shareholding
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:
2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) – 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period. The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant; and
2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP), which was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
Name
Number of PSP Shares Forfeited
Number of Shares Vesting
Total number of Shares Sold for Tax
Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
2020 PSP
2020 DSBP
Total
Executive Directors
Andrew Golding
4,656
57,931
114,558
172,489
81,356
91,133
April Talintyre
3,168
39,408
77,172
116, 580
54,986
61,594
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech
1,800
22,400
-
22,400
10,718
11,682
Jason Elphick
1,415
17,605
-
17,605
8,431
9,174
Peter Hindle
839
10,449
-
10,449
4,977
5,472
Hasan Kazmi
1,514
18,842
-
18,842
9,063
9,779
Clive Kornitzer
1,931
24,024
-
24,024
11,505
12,519
Lisa Odendaal
1,237
15,390
-
15,390
7,401
7,989
Paul Whitlock
1,163
14,471
-
14,471
6,945
7,526
Richard Wilson
1,242
15,449
-
15,449
7,396
8,053
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
4,656
£12,029.24
Aggregated
£2.5836
4,656
£12,029.24
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
81,356
£399,923.32
Aggregated
£4.91572
81,356
£399,923.32
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
3,168
£8,184.84
Aggregated
£2.5836
3,168
£8,184.84
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
54,986
£270,295.78
Aggregated
£4.91572
54,986
£270,295.78
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Commercial Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,800
£4,650.48
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,800
£4,650.48
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
10,718
£52,686.69
Aggregated
£4.91572
10,718
£52,686.69
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,415
£3,655.79
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,415
£3,655.79
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
8,431
£41,444.44
Aggregated
£4.91572
8,431
£41,444.44
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Hindle
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
839
£2,167.64
Aggregated
£2.5836
839
£2,167.64
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
4,977
£24,465.54
Aggregated
£4.91572
4,977
£24,465.54
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,514
£3,911.57
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,514
£3,911.57
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
9,063
£44,551.17
Aggregated
£4.91572
9,063
£44,551.17
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,931
£4,988.93
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,931
£4,988.93
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
11,505
£56,555.36
Aggregated
£4.91572
11,505
£56,555.36
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,237
£3,195.91
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,237
£3,195.91
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
7,401
£36,381.24
Aggregated
£4.91572
7,401
£36,381.24
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Managing Director, Savings
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,163
£3,004.73
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,163
£3,004.73
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
6,945
£34,139.68
Aggregated
£4.91572
6,945
£34,139.68
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
Outside trading venue
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£2.5836
1,242
£3,208.83
Aggregated
£2.5836
1,242
£3,208.83
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
20 March 2023
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
£4.91572
7,396
£36,356.67
Aggregated
£4.91572
7,396
£36,356.67
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.