Director/PDMR Shareholding
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Murray Steele
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B17B3479
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.532 per share
60,619
(d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
24 November 2022
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Sarah Boulton
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
PCA of Murray Steele, Non-Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B17B3479
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.532 per share
20,205
(d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
24 November 2022
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53