Director/PDMR Shareholding

Octopus Apollo VCT plc
·2 min read

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Murray Steele

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B17B3479

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.532 per share

60,619

(d)



Aggregated information

Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

24 November 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Sarah Boulton

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

PCA of Murray Steele, Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS    APOLLO VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B17B3479

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.532 per share

20,205

(d)



Aggregated information

Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

24 November 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


