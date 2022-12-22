U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·4 min read

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Tom Leader

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.893 per share

718

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

22 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Jane O’Riordan

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.893 per share

1,957

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

22 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Anthony Rockley

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.893 per share

939

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

22 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Gaenor Bagley

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC

Identification code

GB00B28V9347

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.893 per share

324

(d)



Aggregated information

N/A





- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

22 December 2022

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


