Director/PDMR shareholding

In this article:
  • RYDAF
  • RYRLX
  • SHEL

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 10, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

EUR

Price (Average)

€24.54

Volume

120,000

Total

€2,944,293.34

Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.

Volume

120,000

Price

€24.54

Total

€2,944,293.34


Date of Transaction

February 8, 2022

Place of Transaction

Euronext Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity

Price (€)

Total for trade (€)

944

24.60

23,222.40

487

24.60

11,980.20

3,472

24.60

85,411.20

797

24.60

19,606.20

1,975

24.60

48,585.00

1,604

24.59

39,442.36

882

24.59

21,688.38

1,617

24.57

39,729.69

2,328

24.56

57,175.68

939

24.55

23,052.45

2,240

24.55

54,992.00

1,171

24.55

28,748.05

289

24.55

7,094.95

180

24.55

4,419.00

1,039

24.55

25,507.45

1,791

24.55

43,969.05

1,166

24.54

28,613.64

1,065

24.53

26,124.45

3,421

24.53

83,917.13

861

24.53

21,120.33

3,808

24.53

93,410.24

766

24.53

18,789.98

1,564

24.56

38,411.84

140

24.55

3,437.00

2,538

24.55

62,307.90

140

24.55

3,437.00

53

24.55

1,301.15

50

24.54

1,227.00

812

24.54

19,926.48

6,052

24.53

148,455.56

282

24.54

6,920.28

306

24.53

7,506.18

5,983

24.52

146,703.16

381

24.57

9,361.17

44

24.56

1,080.64

959

24.56

23,553.04

295

24.58

7,251.10

1,315

24.58

32,322.70

43

24.56

1,056.08

334

24.57

8,206.38

400

24.57

9,828.00

751

24.57

18,452.07

2,070

24.57

50,859.90

2,105

24.56

51,698.80

761

24.56

18,690.16

1,521

24.55

37,340.55

566

24.55

13,895.30

1,672

24.55

41,047.60

2,357

24.55

57,864.35

48

24.53

1,177.44

874

24.55

21,456.70

2,242

24.53

54,996.26

2,495

24.53

61,202.35

2,413

24.52

59,166.76

1,181

24.52

28,958.12

70

24.53

1,717.10

17

24.54

417.18

820

24.55

20,131.00

815

24.54

20,000.10

2,513

24.54

61,669.02

209

24.54

5,128.86

696

24.54

17,079.84

3,257

24.53

79,894.21

1,466

24.52

35,946.32

901

24.52

22,092.52

763

24.51

18,701.13

90

24.52

2,206.80

615

24.52

15,079.80

399

24.53

9,787.47

492

24.53

12,068.76

1

24.53

24.53

1,343

24.53

32,943.79

2,293

24.52

56,224.36

1,990

24.52

48,794.80

551

24.50

13,499.50

1,054

24.50

25,823.00

1,087

24.50

26,631.50

1,498

24.49

36,686.02

187

24.48

4,577.76

570

24.48

13,953.60

3

24.49

73.47

758

24.51

18,578.58

1,111

24.50

27,219.50

220

24.50

5,390.00

727

24.50

17,811.50

1,343

24.50

32,903.50

741

24.50

18,154.50

833

24.51

20,416.83

1,414

24.51

34,657.14

97

24.50

2,376.50

967

24.50

23,691.50

50

24.49

1,224.50

700

24.49

17,143.00

1,602

24.50

39,249.00

827

24.50

20,261.50

4,728

24.50

115,836.00

733

24.50

17,958.50

1,017

24.50

24,916.50

143

24.50

3,503.50

2,000

24.50

49,000.00

700

24.50

17,150.00





Total shares traded

Weighted Average price (€)

Total sale value (€)

120,000

24.54

2,944,293.34


