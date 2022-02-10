Director/PDMR shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 10, 2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendments
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
EUR
Price (Average)
€24.54
Volume
120,000
Total
€2,944,293.34
Aggregated information:
Volume
120,000
Price
€24.54
Total
€2,944,293.34
Date of Transaction
February 8, 2022
Place of Transaction
Euronext Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Full breakdown of transaction
Total Quantity
Price (€)
Total for trade (€)
944
24.60
23,222.40
487
24.60
11,980.20
3,472
24.60
85,411.20
797
24.60
19,606.20
1,975
24.60
48,585.00
1,604
24.59
39,442.36
882
24.59
21,688.38
1,617
24.57
39,729.69
2,328
24.56
57,175.68
939
24.55
23,052.45
2,240
24.55
54,992.00
1,171
24.55
28,748.05
289
24.55
7,094.95
180
24.55
4,419.00
1,039
24.55
25,507.45
1,791
24.55
43,969.05
1,166
24.54
28,613.64
1,065
24.53
26,124.45
3,421
24.53
83,917.13
861
24.53
21,120.33
3,808
24.53
93,410.24
766
24.53
18,789.98
1,564
24.56
38,411.84
140
24.55
3,437.00
2,538
24.55
62,307.90
140
24.55
3,437.00
53
24.55
1,301.15
50
24.54
1,227.00
812
24.54
19,926.48
6,052
24.53
148,455.56
282
24.54
6,920.28
306
24.53
7,506.18
5,983
24.52
146,703.16
381
24.57
9,361.17
44
24.56
1,080.64
959
24.56
23,553.04
295
24.58
7,251.10
1,315
24.58
32,322.70
43
24.56
1,056.08
334
24.57
8,206.38
400
24.57
9,828.00
751
24.57
18,452.07
2,070
24.57
50,859.90
2,105
24.56
51,698.80
761
24.56
18,690.16
1,521
24.55
37,340.55
566
24.55
13,895.30
1,672
24.55
41,047.60
2,357
24.55
57,864.35
48
24.53
1,177.44
874
24.55
21,456.70
2,242
24.53
54,996.26
2,495
24.53
61,202.35
2,413
24.52
59,166.76
1,181
24.52
28,958.12
70
24.53
1,717.10
17
24.54
417.18
820
24.55
20,131.00
815
24.54
20,000.10
2,513
24.54
61,669.02
209
24.54
5,128.86
696
24.54
17,079.84
3,257
24.53
79,894.21
1,466
24.52
35,946.32
901
24.52
22,092.52
763
24.51
18,701.13
90
24.52
2,206.80
615
24.52
15,079.80
399
24.53
9,787.47
492
24.53
12,068.76
1
24.53
24.53
1,343
24.53
32,943.79
2,293
24.52
56,224.36
1,990
24.52
48,794.80
551
24.50
13,499.50
1,054
24.50
25,823.00
1,087
24.50
26,631.50
1,498
24.49
36,686.02
187
24.48
4,577.76
570
24.48
13,953.60
3
24.49
73.47
758
24.51
18,578.58
1,111
24.50
27,219.50
220
24.50
5,390.00
727
24.50
17,811.50
1,343
24.50
32,903.50
741
24.50
18,154.50
833
24.51
20,416.83
1,414
24.51
34,657.14
97
24.50
2,376.50
967
24.50
23,691.50
50
24.49
1,224.50
700
24.49
17,143.00
1,602
24.50
39,249.00
827
24.50
20,261.50
4,728
24.50
115,836.00
733
24.50
17,958.50
1,017
24.50
24,916.50
143
24.50
3,503.50
2,000
24.50
49,000.00
700
24.50
17,150.00
Total shares traded
Weighted Average price (€)
Total sale value (€)
120,000
24.54
2,944,293.34