U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.27
    -78.60 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,384.83
    -694.35 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,258.92
    -289.15 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.53
    -35.80 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.26
    +1.19 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9610
    +0.2620 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,687.41
    -65.94 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.34
    +24.04 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Director/PDMR shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL
  • RYRLX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 22, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Currency

GBP

Price (Average)

£19.84

Volume

118,000

Total

£2,341,120

Aggregated information:

Volume
Price
Total

118,000
£19.84
£2,341,120


Date of Transaction

22 February 2022

Place of Transaction

London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550



Recommended Stories

  • ALI Excavation Group tackles the renovation of the Port of Ste-Catherine's infrastructures with a contract of more than $5.5M

    One of Canada's smallest but most strategic harbours, the Port of Ste-Catherine, near the Lachine Rapids and facing Île-du-Seigneur on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, will be restored to its former glory within the next two years, thanks to major infrastructure renewal work that will result in the construction of more than 1.5 kilometers of storm water pipes, drainage and concrete slab repairs.

  • Delivering for Good: How FedEx Uses Its Global Network and Logistics Expertise to Help People and Communities in Need.

    First in a series.

  • Government of Canada announces over $18.8 million in support for the air transportation ecosystem in British Columbia

    In a country as large as Canada, air connectivity is critical to the prosperity of all Canadians. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting economies, communities and businesses across the country.

  • Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestAround 27,000

  • Kenyan food prices: Why have they gone up so much?

    As Kenyans take to social media to lament rising costs, we look at what is behind the rising cost of living.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

    Shares of Home Depot are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot's top and bottom line. What more could Home Depot do?

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Home Depot Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    Home Depot stock lost steam Tuesday even as the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • SoFi Stock Drops After News of Deal for Technisys

    SoFi is buying banking software provider Technisys, while Apollo Global Management plans to scoop up Worldline’s point of sale terminal business for $2.6 billion.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.