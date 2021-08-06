Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME – CORRECTION
August 6, 2021
This is a restatement of the announcement published at 18:33 on August 2, 2021.
Although the earlier announcement advised under point 4 that the transaction was a disposal of shares, the aggregated information in the same section erroneously stated that the trade related to a purchase.
All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected announcement is set out below.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments
Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
GBP
Price (Average)
£14.56
Volume
5,000
Total
£72,812.65
Aggregated information:
Batch 1
Batch 2
Batch 3
Batch 4
Volume
282
383
428
647
Price
£14.52
£14.55
£14.56
£14.59
Total
£4,094.64
£5,572.65
£6,231.68
£9,439.73
Batch 5
Batch 6
Batch 7
Batch 8
Volume
419
464
696
200
Price
£14.60
£14.62
£14.53
£14.50
Total
£6,117.40
£6,783.68
£10,112.88
£2,900.00
Batch 9
Batch 10
Batch 11
Volume
198
204
1079
Price
£14.54
£14.51
£14.57
Total
£2,878.92
£2,960.04
£15,721.03
Date of Transaction
July 30, 2021
Place of Transaction
London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
