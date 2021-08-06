U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME – CORRECTION

August 6, 2021

This is a restatement of the announcement published at 18:33 on August 2, 2021.

Although the earlier announcement advised under point 4 that the transaction was a disposal of shares, the aggregated information in the same section erroneously stated that the trade related to a purchase.

All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected announcement is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

Van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendments

Amendment

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

GBP

Price (Average)

£14.56

Volume

5,000

Total

£72,812.65

Aggregated information:
Trade was undertaken in batches

Batch 1

Batch 2

Batch 3

Batch 4

Volume

282

383

428

647

Price

£14.52

£14.55

£14.56

£14.59

Total

£4,094.64

£5,572.65

£6,231.68

£9,439.73

Batch 5

Batch 6

Batch 7

Batch 8

Volume

419

464

696

200

Price

£14.60

£14.62

£14.53

£14.50

Total

£6,117.40

£6,783.68

£10,112.88

£2,900.00

Batch 9

Batch 10

Batch 11

Volume

198

204

1079

Price

£14.54

£14.51

£14.57

Total

£2,878.92

£2,960.04

£15,721.03


Date of Transaction

July 30, 2021

Place of Transaction

London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


