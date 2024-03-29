Director Pol Sikar Sells 10,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY)

On March 28, 2024, Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ:LWAY) reported an insider sale by Director Pol Sikar, according to a recent SEC filing. The insider disposed of 10,000 shares of the company at an undisclosed price. This transaction has been publicly filed and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Lifeway Foods Inc, the company involved in this insider transaction, is a leading manufacturer of kefir, a probiotic-rich fermented milk smoothie, and other cultured dairy products. The company's product line includes a variety of flavors and formulations, such as organic and non-GMO options, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious dairy alternatives.

Over the past year, the insider, Pol Sikar, has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at Lifeway Foods Inc, with a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lifeway Foods Inc were trading at $17.19, giving the company a market cap of $253.273 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 22.68, which is above the industry median of 18.13 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $8.38, indicates that Lifeway Foods Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.05. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Lifeway Foods Inc suggests a preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Investors and analysts often scrutinize insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

