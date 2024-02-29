Director Ralph Baxter of Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA), a leading provider of business applications for professional and financial services firms, has sold 30,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $41.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,231,200.Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that address the unique operational challenges and regulatory requirements of professional and financial services firms, including those in the legal, consulting, accounting, investment banking, and private equity sectors.Ralph Baxters recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year where the insider has sold a cumulative total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Intapp Inc reveals a trend of insider sales, with 113 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Director Ralph Baxter Sells 30,000 Shares of Intapp Inc (INTA)

On the valuation front, Intapp Inc's shares were trading at $41.04 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.801 billion.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.22, indicating that Intapp Inc is modestly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $33.61. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The sale by the insider, Ralph Baxter, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when interpreting insider transactions.

