Director Resigns from Board of Directors of Delta 9

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) announces that Joanne Duhoux-Defehr has resigned from the board of directors of the Company effective today.



“Ms. Duhoux-Defehr has been instrumental in her support of Delta 9 at the board level since 2017 as we have scaled the Company into one of Canada’s largest vertically integrated cannabis operators,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “On behalf of the Company, I wish to thank Ms. Duhoux-Defehr for her years of service on the board of directors.”

