On February 14, 2024, Richard Fisher, a director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that primarily operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities for urban and rural communities across numerous states. These facilities provide acute care, radiology services, and emergency room services, as well as operate outpatient centers and offer wellness programs.

According to the data, the insider has engaged in a total of 8,100 shares sold over the past year and has not purchased any shares in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Tenet Healthcare Corp indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Director Richard Fisher Sells 2,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were trading at $88.21, resulting in a market capitalization of $9.129 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.74, which is below the industry median of 26.83 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $88.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $76.21, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

Director Richard Fisher Sells 2,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

