Richard Moss, a director at Winnebago Industries Inc, sold 3,000 shares of the company on December 22, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Winnebago Industries Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles, known for its motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheel products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Winnebago Industries Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

Director Richard Moss Sells 3,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries Inc

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Winnebago Industries Inc were trading at $72.21, resulting in a market cap of $2.11 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.64, which is below the industry median of 16.98, but above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $72.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.91, Winnebago Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

