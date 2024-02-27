Richard Simon, a director at Cohen & Steers Inc, executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cohen & Steers Inc is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc were trading at $71.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.576 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 27.78, surpassing both the industry median of 13.63 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a share price of $71.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $64.28, indicating that Cohen & Steers Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Richard Simon Sells 10,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Cohen & Steers Inc, with no insider purchases recorded over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, suggesting that Cohen & Steers Inc is currently trading above its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

