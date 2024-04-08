Director Robert Arsov Sells 70,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Robert Arsov, a director at Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM), has sold 70,000 shares of the company on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 150,000 shares sold.

Rumble Inc is a video platform company that provides video creators a way to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. It operates as a neutral video platform that champions free speech and creates a space for all voices to be heard.

The insider transaction history for Rumble Inc shows a pattern of insider sales with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Rumble Inc were trading at $6.59, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.83 billion.

The insider's recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insiders, potentially indicating their perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance.

