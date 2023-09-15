On September 13, 2023, Robert Verdun, a director at UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC), made a significant investment in the company by purchasing 40,000 shares. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive signal about a company's future prospects.



Robert Verdun is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His decision to increase his stake in UWM Holdings Corp is a strong vote of confidence in the company's strategic direction and future growth potential.



UWM Holdings Corp is a leading wholesale mortgage lender. The company differentiates itself through its unique business model, which focuses on building strong relationships with mortgage brokers and providing them with the tools and support they need to deliver superior service to their clients.



Over the past year, Verdun has purchased a total of 40,000 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential.



Director Robert Verdun Acquires 40,000 Shares of UWM Holdings Corp

The insider transaction history for UWM Holdings Corp shows a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and no insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations see value in its shares.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of UWM Holdings Corp were trading at $5.2 each, giving the company a market cap of $504.683 million.



The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 108.40, significantly higher than the industry median of 8.29 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the market has high expectations for UWM Holdings Corp's future earnings growth.



According to GuruFocus Value, which is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, UWM Holdings Corp is fairly valued. With a price of $5.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $5.35, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at UWM Holdings Corp, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and fair valuation, make it a stock worth watching for potential investors.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

