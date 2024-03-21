Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH), a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on oncology, particularly the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, has reported an insider purchase by Director SALAMON STEVEN A J. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 26,882 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.SALAMON STEVEN A Js transaction history over the past year shows a total of 26,882 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent acquisition further aligns the insider's interest with that of shareholders.The insider transaction history for Delcath Systems Inc reveals a pattern of insider confidence in the company's prospects, with 10 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales during the same period.

Director SALAMON STEVEN A J Acquires 26,882 Shares of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

On the valuation front, Delcath Systems Inc shares were trading at $3.72 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market capitalization of $97.422 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is currently Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value, which stands at $5.71, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Delcath Systems Inc's business involves the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for patients with liver cancer, underscoring the importance of such insider transactions as indicators of the company's potential future performance.

